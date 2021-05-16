State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,417 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,417 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $18.46 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

