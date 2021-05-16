State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.94. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

