State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.63 Million Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 52,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NUVA opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

