State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,216 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,035,000 after buying an additional 4,805,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,230,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,517,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,136,000 after buying an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $24,569,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 17,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

