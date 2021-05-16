Needham & Company LLC Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $60.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,606.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.