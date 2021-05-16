Strs Ohio Sells 1,200 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -111.11%.

CLNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

