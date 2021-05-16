Strs Ohio Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,440 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,356,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

