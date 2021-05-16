Strs Ohio Sells 200 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $92.34 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average of $124.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at $37,873,146.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $494,293.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,334 shares of company stock valued at $7,370,350 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

