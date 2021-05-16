Strs Ohio Has $168,000 Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,591,000 after acquiring an additional 621,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,802,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 189,240 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.16 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $500.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 586 shares of company stock valued at $4,219. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

