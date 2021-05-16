Strs Ohio Purchases 17,300 Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) by 865.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,332,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,853.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

