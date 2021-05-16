Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equifax were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $68,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

EFX opened at $239.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.