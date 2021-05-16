Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

BCO opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.56 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

