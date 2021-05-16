John Menzies’ (MNZS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of John Menzies from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

John Menzies stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 326.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 245.70. John Menzies has a twelve month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 357.50 ($4.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The company has a market cap of £269.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.12.

In other news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

