Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at $138,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 775,033 shares of company stock worth $32,842,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

