Luceco (LON:LUCE) Cut to “Add” at Numis Securities

Numis Securities downgraded shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) to an add rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 320 ($4.18).

Luceco stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Thursday. Luceco has a 12-month low of GBX 87.80 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 371 ($4.85). The stock has a market cap of £554.76 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

In other news, insider John Hornby sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £23,580,000 ($30,807,420.96). Also, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £16,058 ($20,979.88).

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

