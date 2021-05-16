Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $83.25 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -124.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

