Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $384.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,217,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 70,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation.

