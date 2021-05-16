Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
A number of brokerages have commented on GSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $384.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,217,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 70,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation.
