Kurland Family Investments, Ll Sells 91,750 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,259,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,286,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,658,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kurland Family Investments, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $4,307,019.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $2,410,227.50.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $2,513,767.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $2,625,657.50.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,556,352.50.

Shares of PFSI opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.