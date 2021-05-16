KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr Sells 5,000,000 Shares

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $19,900,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after buying an additional 382,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 314,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 682.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 263,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 700.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 148,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

