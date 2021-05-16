Paul W. Hoelscher Sells 102,925 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $44.56 and a one year high of $97.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

