Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $142.71 Million Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,613,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $142,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on RXN. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $122,692.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,818 shares of company stock valued at $793,115. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

