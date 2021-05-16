Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.05% of Generac worth $150,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

Generac stock opened at $300.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

