Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $148,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

