Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,421 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $151,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,274.65 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.85 and a 12-month high of $1,339.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,249.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,172.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623 shares in the company, valued at $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,142 shares of company stock worth $3,873,512 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

