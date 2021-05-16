Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of F.N.B. worth $155,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,468,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 668,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 113,630 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

