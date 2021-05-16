CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Barclays

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $17.99 on Friday. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,584,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

