SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

SWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $16.27 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $1,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,835,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

