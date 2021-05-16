Benchmark Downgrades BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Hold

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $29.74 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $192,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,755.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $5,907,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.