Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Lifted to Hold at Investec

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $14.25 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

