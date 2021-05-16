Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Down 2.5%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.70 and last traded at $79.31. Approximately 30,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 580,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,975,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,789,930.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,172,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

