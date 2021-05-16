Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.11

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.07, with a volume of 40757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$229.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.83.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

