Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 90,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,335,729 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.96.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

