Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.33. 6,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 626,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 73.71% and a negative net margin of 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Suzano during the first quarter worth about $15,169,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 544.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 959,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 810,238 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the fourth quarter worth about $8,546,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth about $5,553,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth about $4,185,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

