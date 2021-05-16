Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.83

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 2521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,580.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,991 shares of company stock worth $7,090,823 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

