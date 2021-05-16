Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

GMDA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $6.49 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,052,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 4,367,658.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 1,048,238 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 914,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 429,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.