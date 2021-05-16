Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

BSVN opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%. Research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank7 by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank7 by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

