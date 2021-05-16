W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.52 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $68.87.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

