Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.33 on Friday. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a PE ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Crexendo by 927.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

