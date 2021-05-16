WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $349,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,725 shares of company stock worth $19,649,903 in the last 90 days. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.