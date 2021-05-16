Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DGII. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.19.

DGII stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $618.33 million, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

