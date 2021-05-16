Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DGII. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.19.
DGII stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $618.33 million, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $25.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.