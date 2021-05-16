$7.11 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce sales of $7.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.32 billion and the lowest is $7.00 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $5.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $26.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $27.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.34 billion to $34.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

