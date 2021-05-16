Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

SIEN opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $392.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Sientra by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,411 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the third quarter valued at $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

