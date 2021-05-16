KeyCorp Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $87.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.08.

EOG stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

