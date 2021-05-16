Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) PT Raised to $20.00

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053 in the last three months. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

