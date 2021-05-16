Laurentian Boosts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$17.60

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.31.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$15.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.14. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.12 and a 1 year high of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

