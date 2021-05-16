Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

INE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 target price (down from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.56.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

TSE:INE opened at C$19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.76 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -313.04%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.