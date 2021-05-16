Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$39.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.33.

TSE:ITP opened at C$31.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$10.48 and a 52 week high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

