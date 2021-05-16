Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$36.00 price target on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CSFB increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.28.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$38.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.27. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$39.31. The firm has a market cap of C$28.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.11%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.