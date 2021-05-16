BMO Capital Markets Boosts GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Price Target to C$3.60

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.60 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$3.75 price target on shares of GoGold Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of GGD opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$671.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 7.45. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.21.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$18.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoGold Resources will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

