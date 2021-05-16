Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HBM. CSFB raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cormark raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Hudbay Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.91.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$3.27 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.66.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -3.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

